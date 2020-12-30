US Sanctions Venezuelan Judge, Prosecutor Over Trial of Citgo Executives - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The United Stated has imposed sanctions on a Venezuelan judge and prosecutor over their roles in the sentencing of six former US executives of CITGO oil company , the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Venezuelan judge Lorena Carolina Cornielles Ruiz and Venezuelan prosecutor Ramon Antonio Torres Espinoza, the Venezuelan government officials who presided over and prosecuted the November 2020 trial and sentencing of six US persons in Venezuela," the statement said.