US Sanctions Venezuela's Ex-Minister, Deputy Minister For Electric Power - Treasury Dept.

Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:01 AM

US Sanctions Venezuela's Ex-Minister, Deputy Minister for Electric Power - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United States has sanctioned two Venezuelan officials, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today's action targets the former minister of Electric Power and President of the National Electric Corporation (CORPOELEC), Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez (Motta), and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Investments, and Strategic Alliances for the Ministry of Electric Power, Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez (Lugo)," the statement said.

