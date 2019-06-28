WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United States has sanctioned two Venezuelan officials, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today's action targets the former minister of Electric Power and President of the National Electric Corporation (CORPOELEC), Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez (Motta), and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Investments, and Strategic Alliances for the Ministry of Electric Power, Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez (Lugo)," the statement said.