US Sanctions Venezuela's Former Minister Of Electric Power, His Deputy - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:27 AM

US Sanctions Venezuela's Former Minister of Electric Power, His Deputy - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the former minister and the former deputy finance minister of Venezuela's Ministry of Electric Power for alleged corrupt activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, I am announcing the designation of former Venezuelan Minister of Electric Power and President of Corpoelec, Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez, and former Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Finance, Investment, and Strategic Alliances for the Ministry of Electric Power and Director of Procurement of Corpoelec, Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez," Pompeo said in the statement.

More Stories From World

