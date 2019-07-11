- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:43 PM
The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Thursday
"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN (specially designated nationals) List: General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence," the notice said.