WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela 's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN (specially designated nationals) List: General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence," the notice said.