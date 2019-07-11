UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate Of Military Counterintelligence - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN (specially designated nationals) List: General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence," the notice said.

More Stories From World

