UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate Of Military Counterintelligence - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN (specially designated nationals) List: General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence," the notice said.

The US administration targeted the DGCIM for operating in Venezuela's defense and security sectors, the Treasury said in a press release.

The Treasury also accused the directorate of involvement in the tragic death of Venezuelan military serviceman Rafael Acosta, who died eight days after arrest on charges of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

"Though two DGCIM officials were charged with homicide in connection with Acosta's death, this is only the most recent display of brutality undertaken by an agency notorious for its violent methods," the Treasury said.

The Treasury said the US would freeze all assets owned either directly or indirectly by the DGCIM.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said the new sanctions are "an important step" in applying pressure on the Maduro government, according to a statement from his office.

Venezuela is experiencing political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars of Venezuelan assets.

The United States and other countries recognize Guaido, who declared himself the country's president, as Venezuela's leader. However, Russia, China, Iran and a numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Died United States Venezuela January All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Train accident inquiry report to be finalized on F ..

33 seconds ago

Minister instructs officials for provision of faci ..

35 seconds ago

Formation of Dist Overseas Pakistanis Committees g ..

3 minutes ago

No target level for exchange rate under EFF: IMF

3 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to revamp Pakistan Railways: Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Elements involved in plundering public money to fa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.