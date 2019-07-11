The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Thursday

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN (specially designated nationals) List: General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence," the notice said.

The US administration targeted the DGCIM for operating in Venezuela's defense and security sectors, the Treasury said in a press release.

The Treasury also accused the directorate of involvement in the tragic death of Venezuelan military serviceman Rafael Acosta, who died eight days after arrest on charges of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

"Though two DGCIM officials were charged with homicide in connection with Acosta's death, this is only the most recent display of brutality undertaken by an agency notorious for its violent methods," the Treasury said.

The Treasury said the US would freeze all assets owned either directly or indirectly by the DGCIM.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said the new sanctions are "an important step" in applying pressure on the Maduro government, according to a statement from his office.

Venezuela is experiencing political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars of Venezuelan assets.

The United States and other countries recognize Guaido, who declared himself the country's president, as Venezuela's leader. However, Russia, China, Iran and a numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.