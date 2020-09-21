UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Venezuela's Mauro Over UN Arms Embargo On Iran - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:29 PM

US Sanctions Venezuela's Mauro Over UN Arms Embargo On Iran - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for allegedly defying the United Nations arms embargo imposed on Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for allegedly defying the United Nations arms embargo imposed on Iran.

"We're also sanctioning the previous president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro," Pompeo said in a press conference.

"For nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran had worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo."

