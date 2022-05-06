US Sanctions Virtual Currency Mixer Used by North Korea - Treasury

The United States has for the first time imposed sanctions on a virtual currency mixer Blender.io that has been used by North Korea to conduct cyber activities and money laundering operations, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The United States has for the first time imposed sanctions on a virtual Currency mixer Blender.io that has been used by North Korea to conduct cyber activities and money laundering operations, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned virtual currency mixer Blender.io (Blender), which is used by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) to support its malicious cyber activities and money-laundering of stolen virtual currency," the release said.

The United States alleges that the North Korean authorities used Blender to process more than $20.

5 million of the illicit proceeds from the theft of $620 million in Ethereum cryptocurrency by the Lazarus Group on March 23, the release said.

The Treasury Department has added to the list of Specially Designated Nations and Blocker Persons four virtual currency addresses used by the Lazarus Group to launder money, the release also said.

On April 22, OFAC sanctioned three cryptocurrency wallets belonging to the Lazarus Group for involvement in illicit cybercrime and sanctions evasion activities. The wallets sanctioned by OFAC on Friday were all Ethereum addresses.