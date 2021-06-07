UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Waiver For Nord Stream 2 Can Be Rescinded - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:42 PM

US Sanctions Waiver for Nord Stream 2 Can Be Rescinded - Blinken

The US sanctions waiver for the company carrying out the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and its chief executive officer can be rescinded, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US sanctions waiver for the company carrying out the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and its chief executive officer can be rescinded, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing on Monday.

"A couple of weeks ago, on May 19, we actually sanctioned more entities, 13 ships, four companies that had ever been sanctioned under PEESA [Protecting Europe's Energy Security Acct]. What we also did under the law was issue a national interest waiver, with regard to Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO. That waiver can be rescinded,' Blinken told teh US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

