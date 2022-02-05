UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Waiver Key To Ensuring Iran Complies With Nuclear Commitments - State Dept.

February 05, 2022

US Sanctions Waiver Key to Ensuring Iran Complies With Nuclear Commitments - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Biden administration's decision to restore a sanctions waiver for Iran is meant to ensure compliance to nuclear commitments as stakeholders enter the final weeks of negotiations, a senior State Department official told Sputnik.

"(T)he technical discussions facilitated by the waiver are necessary in the final weeks of JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) talks, and the waiver itself would be essential to ensuring Iran's swift compliance with its nuclear commitments," the official said on Friday. "If talks do not result in a return to the nuclear agreement, such technical discussions could still contribute to achieving our non-proliferation goals."

>