US Sanctions Will Not Affect Operation Of Russian Military Companies - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

US Sanctions Will Not Affect Operation of Russian Military Companies - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Washington's new sanctions against Russian military companies cannot affect their operation, they will not even notice the restrictions, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee for foreign affairs, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our companies will not even notice these sanctions," Dzhabarov said.

The senior lawmaker expressed the belief that the US move was explained by Russia's defense sector superiority.

More Stories From World

