US Sanctions Will Not Affect VEB's Commitment To Its Mission - State Corporation

US Sanctions Will Not Affect VEB's Commitment to Its Mission - State Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The US sanctions will not affect the fulfillment by Russia's VEB of its mission to develop the Russian economy, the state corporation will continue to fulfill its obligations and will protect its rights and legitimate interests, VEB told Sputnik.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Russian financial institutions VEB and Promsvyazbank, as well as 42 of their subsidiaries.

"Despite increased pressure, VEB will continue to improve its financial stability and operational efficiency, properly fulfill its obligations, and use all available means to protect its rights and legitimate interests," the state corporation said, adding that the US restrictions will not affect VEB's efforts to develop Russia's economy and improve the well-being of its citizens.

