US Sanctions Will Not Stop Completion of Nord Stream-2 Pipeline Project - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) United States sanctions will not stop the completion of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a press conference after meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"Congress is today literally overwhelmed with a desire to do everything to destroy our relationship. The work started by the Obama administration continues. But we are used to these kinds of attacks; we know how to respond to them. I assure you that neither Nord Stream-2 nor Turkish Stream are going to be stopped by them, that is not going to happen," Lavrov said on Tuesday.