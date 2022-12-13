UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Zimbabwe President's Son Ahead Of Africa Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The US has slapped sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, the US Department of Treasury said on Monday.

"Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr. is President Mnangagwa's son and has been in charge of the president's business interests related to Tagwirei. Mnangagwa, Jr. was designated pursuant to E.O. 13391 for being an immediate family member of the Zimbabwean president and OFAC-blocked Emmerson Mnangagwa," the statement said.

The summit is scheduled for December 13-15 in Washington, where leaders will focus on bolstering ties between the United States and African nations to advance shared priorities such as public health and energy access.

US President Joe Biden invited 49 African heads of state, as well as African Union leadership, to the three-day summit, senior administration officials said.

The summit is rooted in the recognition that Africa is a key geopolitical player that is shaping the present and will shape the future, the officials added.

