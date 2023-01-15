UrduPoint.com

US' Santos May Be Removed From Congress If Finance Law Breach Proved - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

US' Santos May Be Removed From Congress If Finance Law Breach Proved - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Republican US Congressman George Santos, who previously admitted to fabricating portions of his background prior to his election to the US House of Representatives, may be removed from his post if found in breach of campaign finance laws, lead Republican on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee James Comer said on Sunday.

In December, Santos admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience. Earlier on Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee, who backed Santos' campaign, said the congressman disgraced the lower chamber and called on him to resign. Santos has repeatedly refused to do so.

"In the end of the day, it's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he could be kicked out for lying.

Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress," Comer told CNN's "State of the Union" show.

Comer called his fellow Republican lawmaker a "bad guy" and stressed that he disapproved of how Santos made his way to the Congress. Still, Santos is not the first politician who was not truthful about parts of his biography, Comer noted.

"He's going to be under strict ethics investigation, not necessarily for lying, but for his campaign finance potential violations," Comer said.

In December 2022, federal prosecutors launched a probe into the claims against Santos. This past Monday, the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan government watchdog group, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming Santos and his 2022 campaign committee also violated campaign finance laws.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Santos George Nassau Lead Chamber May December Congress Sunday Post From Government

Recent Stories

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

16 minutes ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

16 minutes ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

31 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Ind ..

UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.