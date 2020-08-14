UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Satisfied' With China's Progress On Trade Deal - White House Adviser

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

US 'Satisfied' With China's Progress on Trade Deal - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United States is satisfied with the progress made by China on the trade deal between the two countries, although Beijing's political actions were still a sore point for President Donald Trump, White House Adviser Larry Kudlow said.

"China is purchasing more crops, more corn, more soybeans, more agricultural commodities than ever seen before" from the United States, Kudlow told Fox news on Thursday, citing his conservation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "Thus far, Ambassador Lighthizer is satisfied with the progress."

The United States and China signed the trade agreement in January after an extended tariffs war between the two countries. Under the agreement, Beijing committed to expand between this year and next its purchase of certain US goods and services by a combined $200 billion from 2017 levels.

However, soon after the deal was signed, the coronavirus pandemic cause disruptions making it difficult for Washington to enforce the deal on Beijing, although the Trump administration insists that Chinese purchases are on track. The Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics published in June findings that showed China has only bought some $40 billion of the $173 billion of US purchases committed for 2020.

Kudlow, however, said Lighthizer told him China bought from the United States this year more than double the volume of US commodities it purchased in 2007.

But politically, the two countries were still far apart, Kudlow said.

"I'm not saying they will make good on all parts of the deal," Kudlow said. "We don't know that yet [on] intellectual property, forced transfer technology and so forth which are very important issues," Kudlow added.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington White House Trump Beijing Progress United States January June 2017 2020 All From Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

3 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

4 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.