US, Saudi Arabia Agree in Kerry Visit to Back Mideast Green Initiatives - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The United States and Saudi Arabia have agreed to promote "Green" energy initiatives across the middle East to combat climate change following a visit to Riyadh by US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are committed to addressing the increasing climate challenge with seriousness and urgency," the two countries said in a joint statement. "They affirmed their intention to work together to actively support ...the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative."

Washington and Riyadh will work to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement and actively promote a successful G20 meeting in Italy and United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2026, the statement said.

"Both countries affirm the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking adaptation actions during the 2020s to avoid the worst consequences of climate change," the statement added.

The United States and the Saudis will also work together to promote clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and land use and to advance efforts under the Net-Zero Producers Forum on methane abatement, the circular carbon economy, clean energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, it noted.