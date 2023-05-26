US, Saudi Arabian Monitors Report Ceasefire Progress in Sudan

The United States and Saudi Arabia, in their capacity as peace facilitators in Sudan, said on Friday that starting May 25, they had been observing "improved respect" for the recent ceasefire agreement reached by the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States and Saudi Arabia, in their capacity as peace facilitators in Sudan, said on Friday that starting May 25, they had been observing "improved respect" for the recent ceasefire agreement reached by the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America noted improved respect for the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan on May 25. Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the Agreement," the facilitators said in a joint statement published by the US Embassy in Khartoum.

The ceasefire monitors stepped in after the warring Sudanese parties were observed using artillery, military aircraft and drones on Wednesday, with sustained fighting reported in Khartoum and in the western Darfur province, the statement read.

"They cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did. On May 25, humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan," the facilitators added.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF on April 15, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

The parties have since introduced a number of short-term ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. However, the United Nations hopes that the latest week-long ceasefire, in effect since Monday night, will pave the way for peace talks and end violence, which has killed more than 860 and injured 3,500 others.