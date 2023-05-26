UrduPoint.com

US, Saudi Arabian Monitors Report Ceasefire Progress In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 08:52 PM

US, Saudi Arabian Monitors Report Ceasefire Progress in Sudan

The United States and Saudi Arabia, in their capacity as peace facilitators in Sudan, said on Friday that starting May 25, they had been observing "improved respect" for the recent ceasefire agreement reached by the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States and Saudi Arabia, in their capacity as peace facilitators in Sudan, said on Friday that starting May 25, they had been observing "improved respect" for the recent ceasefire agreement reached by the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America noted improved respect for the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in Sudan on May 25. Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the Agreement," the facilitators said in a joint statement published by the US Embassy in Khartoum.

The ceasefire monitors stepped in after the warring Sudanese parties were observed using artillery, military aircraft and drones on Wednesday, with sustained fighting reported in Khartoum and in the western Darfur province, the statement read.

"They cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did. On May 25, humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan," the facilitators added.

Violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF on April 15, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

The parties have since introduced a number of short-term ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. However, the United Nations hopes that the latest week-long ceasefire, in effect since Monday night, will pave the way for peace talks and end violence, which has killed more than 860 and injured 3,500 others.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Khartoum United States Saudi Arabia Sudan April May From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climat ..

TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climate strategy despite protests

5 minutes ago
 Five injured in transformer blast

Five injured in transformer blast

5 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection o ..

LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection of human rights among youth

5 minutes ago
 North Dakota Governor To Announce Presidential Cam ..

North Dakota Governor To Announce Presidential Campaign On June 7 - Reports

5 minutes ago
 DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support Wit ..

DeSantis May Struggle to Attract Voter Support With Socially Conservative Agenda

2 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on eighteen medical store owners

Fine imposed on eighteen medical store owners

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.