US, Saudi Naval Forces Cooperate in Maritime Warfighting Exercise - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) US and Saudi naval forces are carrying out a bilateral war-fighting maritime exercise this week, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

"The US Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) are participating in exercise Nautical Defender 20 (ND 20), February 23-27," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"ND is a bilateral maritime exercise designed to build and sustain combined war-fighting capabilities."

The exercise will also support long term regional security and enhance military-to-military interoperability between the United States and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, CENTCOM said

Capstone exercises, the release added, allow for the combination of key combat enablers such as maritime infrastructure protection, interdiction operations, and mine-counter-measures.