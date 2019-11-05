UrduPoint.com
US, Saudi Top Diplomats Agree To Boost Cooperation On Strategic Partnership - State Dept.

US, Saudi Top Diplomats Agree to Boost Cooperation on Strategic Partnership - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in a phone conversation agreed to continue efforts on building strong relations between their countries, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reiterated that they look forward to working together to continue building upon the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia," Ortagus said on Monday.

Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Al Saud on his new appointment, she added.

