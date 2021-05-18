US Saves $13Bln in Energy Costs, 28Mln Vehicles' Worth of Emissions - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US Energy Department said it has cut nearly $14 billion in energy costs as well as greenhouse gases equivalent to the emissions of nearly 30 million vehicles in just a year, putting the Biden administration on target to meet its clean energy goals over the next three decades.

In collaboration with nearly 1,000 businesses, government and other partners, the US administration "saved $13.5 billion in energy costs and more than 130 million metric tons of carbon emissions in the past year - equivalent to the greenhouse gases emitted by 28.

2 million vehicles in a single year," the Energy Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Energy Department said the efficiency improvements are key to reaching President Joe Biden's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In the technology and environment section of his American Jobs Plan unveiled in March, Biden also proposed an allotment of $174 billion for setting up charging stations and to provide consumer rebates for US-made electric vehicles, with a pledge to "electrify" the government's entire transportation fleet.