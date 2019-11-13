US Saw Evidence of Turkish-Backed Militias Staging Executions in Northern Syria - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US government officials have seen evidence of Turkish-backed militias staging executions in northern Syria and shooting at civilian vehicles during Turkey's military offensive in October, a senior State Department official said during a conference call on Tuesday.

"[I]n the first few days, we saw a series of actions particularly by what we call Turkish-Supported Opposition (TSO) or the Syrian National Army," the State Department official said. "One [incident] involved the shooting up of a vehicle where there was a Kurdish politician Havrin Khalaf on October 12, there was another incident that involved an individual who was filmed by members of these TSO's being executed as the individual was on the ground with his hands tied behind him."

The State Department official said the US government is looking into other incidents, including reports of use of white phosphorus and shelling medical units.