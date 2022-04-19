UrduPoint.com

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders In 2022 - Research Group

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) More than 140 mass shootings have taken place in the United States so far in 2022, data presented by the research group Gun Violence Archive revealed on Monday.

"Mass shootings - 144, mass murders - 5," the Gun Violence Archive said.

The organization explained that it has been collecting data daily from 7,500 sources and the number of incidents  has been "reported and verified."

The debate over gun control measures has recently reignited in the United States in the wake of numerous mass shootings across the country. Opponents to additional gun control measures say there enough laws that control the sale and use of firearms and the problem are not guns but the bad socio-economic policies of the Biden administration that have lead to greater poverty, homelessness and overall social breakdown.

 

The Biden administration has been unveiling new measures to address recent mass shootings, including a proposal to stop the spread of so-called "ghost guns," i.e., firearms that are bought in parts and assembled by the buyer. However, President Joe Biden has not implemented harsher actions that he promised earlier such as introducing background checks for gun byers and a ban on so-called "assault" rifles.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

