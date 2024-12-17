US says all staff in quake-hit US embassy in Vanuatu 'safe'

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) All staff in the quake-wrecked US embassy in Vanuatu are "safe and accounted for", the country's embassy in Papua New Guinea said Tuesday.

"While the US Embassy building sustained significant damage, all personnel were able to safely evacuate the building," it said in a statement on social media.

The ground floor of a four-storey block in Port Vila used by the US, French and other embassies was completely flattened, AFP photos showed.

The United States said it was closing the mission until further notice because of the destruction.

The bottom floor of the embassy block "no longer exists," Vanuatu resident Michael Thompson told AFP by satellite phone after posting images of the destruction on social media.

"It is just completely flat. The top three floors are still holding but they have dropped."