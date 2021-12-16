US Says Anti-Terror Dialogue With Russia Remained on Hold in 2020 Due to ISIS Aid Claims

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Formal US-Russia counterterrorism dialogue remained on hold in 2020 due to Moscow's allegations of Washington supporting the Islamic state terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the State Department said in a report on terrorism out on Thursday.

"Though the United States and Russia continued to share information on terrorist threats at the working level, the formal counterterrorism dialogue framework remained on hold because of public, unfounded statements by Russian security officials alleging U.S. support for ISIS," the report said.

In 2020, the Russian government prioritized anti-terrorism efforts, including enactment of multiple laws to counter the financing of terrorism, according to the report.

Extremist Islamic groups with ideological ties to the IS, as well as those consisting of fighters returning from Syria, remain a top concern of the Russian government, the report said.

At the same time, the State Department accuses the Russian government of exploiting counterterrorism to suppress human rights in Russia, but fails to provide examples of this.