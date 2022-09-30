UrduPoint.com

US Says Any Non-US Persons Face Risk Of Sanctions For Supporting Russia's Referenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The US Treasury issued a guidance on Friday saying any non-US persons face the risk of sanctions for supporting the referenda on the accession of former Ukrainian territories to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US Treasury issued a guidance on Friday saying any non-US persons face the risk of sanctions for supporting the referenda on the accession of former Ukrainian territories to Russia.

"1091. Do non-U.S.

persons face sanctions risk for supporting Russia following its sham referenda, purported annexation, and continued occupation of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine? Answer Yes," the guidance said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia.

