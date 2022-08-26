UrduPoint.com

US Says Any Russian Bid To Divert Ukraine Nuclear Energy 'unacceptable'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 12:32 AM

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

The United States on Thursday condemned any Russian bid to divert energy from Ukraine where authorities said the giant Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was cut off from its national grid

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The United States on Thursday condemned any Russian bid to divert energy from Ukraine where authorities said the giant Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was cut off from its national grid.

"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine and any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"No country should turn a nuclear power plant into an active war zone and we oppose any Russian efforts to weaponize or divert energy from the plant," he said.

Ukraine earlier said that Zaporizhzhia -- the largest nuclear facility in Europe -- for the first time was severed form its national grid after fighting around the complex.

Patel said that the United States had no indication of abnormal radiation levels and applauded the "courage and selflessness" of Ukrainian workers at the plant.

President Joe Biden, in a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, called for Russia to return full control of the plant and let in UN nuclear inspectors, the White House said.

Bonnie Jenkins, the under secretary of state for arms control, said Moscow -- which invaded Ukraine in February -- bore responsibility for the plant's safety.

"Their actions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have created a serious risk of a nuclear incident -- a dangerous radiation release -- that could threaten not only the people and environment of Ukraine but also affect neighboring countries and the entire international community," Jenkins told reporters.

"The risk of radiation release could be all but eliminated if Russia returns control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant back to Ukraine and fully withdraws from Ukraine's sovereign territory," she said.

Related Topics

United Nations Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear White House United States February All From

Recent Stories

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

20 seconds ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

23 seconds ago
 US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblow ..

US House Panel Demands Twitter Address Whistleblower Allegations of Poor Privacy ..

27 seconds ago
 US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in ..

US to Provide $9Mln for Documenting War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

Tennis: WTA Cleveland results

3 minutes ago
 Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold ..

Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold firm against South Africa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.