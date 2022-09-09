UrduPoint.com

US Says Asked Embassies To Review Complaints About Difficulties Paying For Russian Grain

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 11:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Biden administration asked all US embassies to process any complaints from host countries about issues related to difficulties purchasing Russian grain due to Western sanctions against Moscow, Ambassador Jim O'Brien, head of the State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said on Friday.

"We've asked all of our embassies to contact their host governments and we have reached out anytime we have heard of a complaint," O'Brien said during a conference call.

