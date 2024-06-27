US Says Assange, Now Free, Had Put People In 'danger'
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The US State Department on Wednesday renewed its allegation that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange put people at risk for revealing secrets, after he was freed in a plea deal.
"The documents they published gave identifying information of individuals who were in contact with the State Department -- that included opposition leaders, human rights activists around the world -- whose positions were put in some danger because of their public disclosure," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.
"It also chilled the ability of American personnel to build relationships and have frank conversations," Miller said.
Assange had published hundreds of thousands of confidential US documents on the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website from 2010.
The Australian agreed to plea guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defense information and was sentenced to the time he had served in London -- five years and two months -- and given his liberty.
Assange has become a hero for activists who point to his role in divulging information about the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but critics fault him for putting out vast quantities of government documents without any filtering.
Miller said that the State Department at the time "had to scramble to get people out of danger, to move them out of harm's way."
Pressed on whether anyone was harmed in the end, Miller said, "If you drive drunk down the street and get pulled over for drunk driving, the fact that you didn't crash into another car and kill someone doesn't get you out of the reckless actions and the endangerment that you put your fellow citizens in."
Recent Stories
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
More Stories From World
-
US jails ex-Honduras president for 45 years on drugs charges10 minutes ago
-
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns3 hours ago
-
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths3 hours ago
-
Kenya torn between anger and mourning after protest deaths3 hours ago
-
Macron camp struggles to make up ground ahead of France polls3 hours ago
-
MWCS 2024: Huawei showcases cutting-edge techs, embraces commercial 5G-A for Mobile AI era4 hours ago
-
Initiative to jointly build belt and road requires support from green finance5 hours ago
-
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official6 hours ago
-
Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis6 hours ago
-
Assange's wife says he needs time to 'recuperate' after release7 hours ago
-
ICC convicts Timbuktu police chief of war crimes7 hours ago
-
'You can't kill all of us': Kenya protesters vow to march again7 hours ago