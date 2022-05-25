UrduPoint.com

US Says Aware Of N. Korea's 'Destabilizing' ICBM Launches, Biden Briefed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Says Aware of N. Korea's 'Destabilizing' ICBM Launches, Biden Briefed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is aware of North Korea's recent multiple long-range ballistic missile launches, which occurred hours after President Joe Biden concluded his visit to East Asia, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a press release.

"We are aware of the multiple DPRK (North Korea) ballistic missile launches today and are assessing and consulting closely with our allies and partners," the release said on Tuesday. "While this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program."

The White House in a statement said Biden has been briefed on North Korea's ballistic missile launches today and will continue to be briefed as information develops.

Related Topics

White House Visit United States North Korea Event Asia

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

4 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

4 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

4 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

4 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

4 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.