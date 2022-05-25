WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is aware of North Korea's recent multiple long-range ballistic missile launches, which occurred hours after President Joe Biden concluded his visit to East Asia, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a press release.

"We are aware of the multiple DPRK (North Korea) ballistic missile launches today and are assessing and consulting closely with our allies and partners," the release said on Tuesday. "While this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's illicit weapons program."

The White House in a statement said Biden has been briefed on North Korea's ballistic missile launches today and will continue to be briefed as information develops.