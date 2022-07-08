US Says Basketball Star Brittney Griner Guilty Plea Not to Impact Negotiations With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) (Sputnik) - US basketball player Brittney Griner's guilty plea in a Moscow court will not have any impact on the ongoing negotiations with the Russian authorities about her release, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Griner, a basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested in mid-February at a Moscow airport for carrying cannabis oil. On Monday, she pleaded guilty in a Moscow court on bringing the cannabis oil to Russia.

"It will have no impact on any of the negotiations for the President (Joe Biden), the national security team, the State Department, the special envoy that I just spoke about," Jean-Pierre said.

The Biden administration is going to do everything it can to bring home Griner safely, Jean-Pierre said.

The administration is also trying to ensure that another US citizen who is imprisoned in Russia, Paul Whelan, is returned home to the United States as well, she added.