US Says Carried Out 'Precise' Strike In Idlib As Moscow Slams Its Failure To Coordinate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:10 AM

US Says Carried Out 'Precise' Strike in Idlib as Moscow Slams Its Failure to Coordinate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The recent US airstrike in Syria's Idlib was a "precise and targeted" attack against the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), a State Department official told Sputnik, reacting to the Russian military's criticism of the US failure to coordinate the move with the Syrian ceasefire guarantors.

On Saturday, US forces struck what they said were positions of al-Qaeda leaders in the north of Idlib. The strike came on the same day when a new ceasefire entered into force in the rebel-held province. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United States broke the ceasefire agreement in Syria's de-escalation zone by launching an attack on it without informing the ceasefire guarantors, namely Russia and Turkey. It added that the US attack resulted in an unspecified number of casualties and damage to surrounding structures.

"We have seen Russian commentary on the strike against Al-Qaida in Syria (AQ-S) leadership carried out on August 31.This operation was a precise and targeted response against AQ-S leadership responsible for planning attacks threatening U.

S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," the State Department official said.

The diplomat also accused Russian media of promoting "inaccurate claims instead of highlighting the humanitarian crisis being exacerbated by the [President Bashar] Assad regime and its allies."

The State Department called it an "obvious attempt to divert attention from the universally condemned air strikes by the Assad regime and Russia targeting civilians in Idlib," albeit without providing any evidence that such attacks did take place.

Russia, which is a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire and also assists Damascus in facilitating the return of refugees, has repeatedly stressed that its forces never attack residential areas. The Russian military has said that it only targets terrorist strongholds in Syria, military hardware and arms depots, with all terrorist targets to be first identified by unmanned aerial vehicles and confirmed as such via other channels.

