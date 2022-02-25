US Says China Cannot Compensate Russia for Losses Caused By Western Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) China cannot compensate Russia for the losses caused by newly-announced US and European sanctions, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"(China) they cannot cover what the impact of the sanctions that have been announced in coordination with Europe would, how they would impact Russia," Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.