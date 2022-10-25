US Says Commitment to Defend S. Korea Remains 'Ironclad' But Seeks Dialogue With N. Korea

The United States' commitment to defend South Korea remains "ironclad" but Washington continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with North Korea, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States' commitment to defend South Korea remains "ironclad" but Washington continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with North Korea, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong to discuss efforts to further strengthen their alliance and deepen the bilateral partnership across a range of issues.

"The Deputy Secretary and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) (North Korea) recent ballistic missile launches as reckless and destabilizing to regional and global security.

Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated that the United States' commitment to the defense of the ROK (South Korea) and Japan remains ironclad and that we continue to seek serious and sustained dialogue with the DPRK," the State Department said in a statement.

Sherman and Cho emphasized the importance of the two countries working together to boost supply chain resilience and strengthen the economic security, yte statement said.

Sherman thanked Cho for South Korea's continued support for Ukraine and lauded our deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific across a range of issues, the statement added.