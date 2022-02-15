US Says Committed to De-Escalation With Russia, But Scales Up Efforts to Deter Moscow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States remains committed to keeping the path of de-escalation with Russia over Ukraine open, but at the same time intensifies its efforts to deter Moscow, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We are intensifying our efforts to deter Russia and to impose costs should Moscow decide to go ahead with military action," Price said in a press briefing. "We remain committed to keeping the prospect of de-escalation through diplomacy alive. We will remain committed to doing that for as long as we can. But Russia must de-escalate and engage in genuine dialogue and diplomacy."