US Says Concerned Moscow Will Use Any Potential Ceasefire In Ukraine To Re-Group Forces

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Says Concerned Moscow Will Use Any Potential Ceasefire in Ukraine to Re-Group Forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The United State is concerned that Russia will use any potential ceasefire in Ukraine to re-group its forces, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the defense ministry to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7 to allow Orthodox Christians in the areas of hostilities to attend church on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"It is our concern that Moscow would seek to use any potential pause in fighting to re-group and ultimately to re-attack with more brutality.

It is not our goal to see Moscow be able to re-group and to re-position its forces just to re-engage in an even more brutal fashion against the people of Ukraine," Price said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson accused Russia of the practice of conflict freezing to achieve its strategic goals.

The United States wants to see a durable peace agreement that recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Price said.

