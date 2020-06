US says considering new taxes on $3.1 bn in European products

The United States is considering levying taxes on an additional $3.1 billion in European imports amid a dispute over subsidies to planemaker Airbus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States is considering levying taxes on an additional $3.1 billion in European imports amid a dispute over subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

A document released Tuesday from the US Trade Representative listed products from France,Germany, Spain or Britain, ranging from olives to decaffeinated coffee, as possibly subject to thenew tariffs.