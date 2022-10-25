WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Biden administration has continued to engage with Russia in recent weeks to release Brittney Griner and is ready for tough decisions, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, after a Moscow court upheld a nine-year sentence for the American basketball player.

"We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today. President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately.

In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan," Sullivan said in a statement.

President Biden has demonstrated that "he is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home," Sullivan added.