US Says 'Continues to Oppose' Nord Stream 2 After Gas Pumped Into First String

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The United States continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 project after gas was pumped into the first string of the pipeline between Russia and Europe earlier in the day, the State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"When it comes to Nord Stream (2), we don't have a specific response to the announcement (that gas has begun pumping)," Price said at a press briefing. "We continue to oppose this pipeline. We continue to believe it is a geopolitical project of the Russian Federation, and we will continue to apply the law consistent with our periodic reviews, which of course, remain ongoing."