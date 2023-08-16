Open Menu

US Says Danube Attacks Show Putin 'does Not Care' On Food Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The United States said Wednesday that Russia's drone strikes on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure showed that President Vladimir Putin did not care about the food supply for the developing world

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States said Wednesday that Russia's drone strikes on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure showed that President Vladimir Putin did not care about the food supply for the developing world.

"It is unacceptable. Putin simply does not care about global food security," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

The governor of Ukraine's Odesa region said that Russian attack drones had damaged grain facilities at a port on the Danube, which has emerged as a key way to export grain from the breadbasket nation after Russia backed out of a UN-led agreement on safe passage in the Black Sea.

The United States called on Russia to return to the Black Sea initiative, negotiated in part by Turkey, "immediately.""The contrast here is quite sharp. Our Ukrainian partners are inspiring the world, while Russia starves it by weaponizing food," Patel said.

