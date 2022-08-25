UrduPoint.com

US Says Deliveries Of New Ukraine Defense Aid To Begin In Next Months, Continue Over Years

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Says Deliveries of New Ukraine Defense Aid to Begin in Next Months, Continue Over Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Deliveries of weapons under the new US $2.98 billion package of military aid for Ukraine will begin in the coming months and continue over the coming years, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.

"Deliveries of this USAI package will begin in the next several months and continue over the coming years," Kahl told a briefing.

Kahl added that were the war to continue or a ceasefire be agreed between Russia and Ukraine, the military package would still be relevant.

"In all scenarios this package is relevant," he stated.

