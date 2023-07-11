US Says Destruction of Chemical Weapons Separate From Issue of Cluster Munitions

The United States is separating issues of providing cluster munitions for Ukraine and destroying its own chemical stockpiles, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins said on Tuesday

"These are actually two separate matters. The destruction and elimination of chemical weapons is separate from the issue of cluster munitions," Jenkins told reporters during the digital press briefing.

Washington recognizes that this type of munitions creates a risk of harm for civilians from unexploded weapons, she added.

"This is the reason why we have deferred for so long making such a decision," she said.

Jenkins expressed confidence that Kiev would not be using cluster munitions in a foreign land. She also pointed out that Washington's decision to provide them related to Ukraine's need for artillery and the West's inability to deliver it immediately.

"This is a bridge to those supplies," she said.

The US last week unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions in a move widely criticized by human rights activists, and opposed by some US lawmakers. On Monday, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he will co-sponsor a US defense budget amendment that would ban the US from transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and South Korea have not signed the convention.

On Friday, the US's last chemical munition, an M55 rocket carrying the nerve agent sarin, was destroyed at an army depot in the US state of Kentucky, which was hailed by US President Joe Biden as a move "bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons."

Russia eliminated its stockpiles of chemical weapons by September 27, 2017.