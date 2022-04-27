WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The US-Russian talks about swapping Konstantin Yaroshenko for Trevor Reed included discussions on other prisoners, but one of the factors was the US concern about Reed's health, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow announced it has released Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, in exchange for Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year term in the United States, following lengthy negotiations.

"The conversation included others (other us prisoners), one factor was our growing concern of what the status of Reed's health was while in detention," the official told a briefing.