US Says Discussed With UAE International Response to Russia Through UN Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed the Ukrainian situation following the start of Russia's military operation, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine and the importance of building a strong international response to support Ukrainian sovereignty through the UN Security Council," the statement, published on Thursday, read.

In June 2021, the UAE was elected to serve on the United Nations Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population was not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.