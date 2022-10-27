US Says Expects Multilateral Deal With Netherlands, Japan on Semiconductor Export Controls

UrduPoint.com

The US Department of Commerce said Thursday it expects to secure a multilateral deal with the Netherlands and Japan in the "near term" on the semiconductor export controls it enacted earlier this month in order to fend off competition from China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The US Department of Commerce said Thursday it expects to secure a multilateral deal with the Netherlands and Japan in the "near term" on the semiconductor export controls it enacted earlier this month in order to fend off competition from China.

"We expect to have a deal done in the near term," Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said at a talk at the Center for a New American Security. He emphasized that the export controls were "not a surprise to our allies," who wanted the US to first show that it had "skin in the game."

Now that the US had enacted export controls, which Estevez characterized as a "down payment," he said he was feeling "very bullish.

"I have zero confidence that we're not going to have a deal," he stated.

As to the scope of the expected multilateral deal, Estevez was vague, but said the US was looking at "the whole gamut." In terms of chip-making tools needed to make advanced semiconductors of 14 nanometers or smaller, the export controls would be the same as the US ones, he noted.

Estevez added that the China review he had announced in July "will be done when the Chinese change their behavior." He planned not only to look at the field of semiconductors, but also other areas in which the US and its allies saw threats from China.

