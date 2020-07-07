UrduPoint.com
US Says Foreign Students Not Allowed To Stay If Their Classes Shift Online

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:14 PM

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if their classes shift online

The local politicians, academicians and international students showed strong reaction, terming it cruel decision.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) The United States announced that the foreign students would not be allowed to stay if their classes were shifted online due to Coronavirus, the reports said here on Tuesday.

In a statement to media, US immigration and Custom Enforcement said that Non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools turning online could not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.

The announcement angered thousands of foreign students studying in schools across the country, causing them serious loss academically.

Immigration department said that active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures such as transferring to a school with in person instruction to remain in lawful status.

It warned that the students committing violation of immigration laws could face consequences including removal proceedings.

It also made it clear that the State department would not issue visas to students studying in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor would US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.

According to ICE, universities with a hybrid system of in-person and online classes will have to show that foreign students were taking as many in-person classes as possible to maintain their status.

The local politicians, academicians and international students strongly condemned decision of the White House, terming it a cruel decision.

