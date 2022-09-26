US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in Violation of Export Controls on Russia

The United States has added a fourth Iranian-owned aircraft to its sanctions list for violating export controls related to Russia, the Department of Commerce said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States has added a fourth Iranian-owned aircraft to its sanctions list for violating export controls related to Russia, the Department of Commerce said on Monday.

"The US Commerce Department, through its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), has updated its list of aircraft that have flown into Russia in apparent violation of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding a fourth Iranian-owned and -operated aircraft providing cargo flight services on US-origin aircraft to Russia," the statement read.

Public reporting shows that an airplane owned by Saha Airlines has flown into Russia without BIS authorization since export controls were imposed on such aircraft on February 24, it added.

"Today, we've identified a fourth Iranian cargo plane that has flown to Russia in violation of our controls, this one under the control of the Iranian Air Force. Given Iran's support for Russia's war machine, including the recent provisioning of unmanned aerial vehicles, we are alerting the global aviation community that support for such aircraft violates our controls and is subject to enforcement action," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod said.