US Says G20 Must Hold Russia Accountable For Failure To Reopen Sea Lanes For Grain Supply

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United States is pressing the Group of Twenty nations to hold Russia accountable for its alleged failure to respond to UN efforts to reopen sea lanes for exports of grain, the State Department said in a fact sheet on Wednesday.

"The United States will continue to engage with G20 and other international partners to address the immense humanitarian challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, especially the damaging effect the Kremlin's war of aggression has had on global food and energy security," the fact sheet said. "The G20 must hold Russia accountable now for its failure to respond to UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery."

Secretary Antony Blinken travels to New Delhi, India, on March 1-3 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

