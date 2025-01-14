US Says Gaza Deal 'can Get Done This Week'
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A Gaza truce and hostage release deal is close and could be finalized in the final week of US President Joe Biden's term, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday.
"We are close to a deal, and it can get done this week. I'm not making a promise or prediction, but it is there for the taking, and we are going to work to make it happen," Sullivan told reporters.
Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and called the ruler of mediator Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Monday as negotiations intensified.
The US leader has been pushing to get a deal between Israel and Hamas before he leaves office on January 20 and hands over to Donald Trump.
Sullivan said he was more hopeful of a deal now than he was on previous occasions since the Gaza war broke out following Hamas's October 6, 2023 attack on Israel.
"It's because the gaps have fundamentally narrowed down," said Sullivan, Biden's top national security official.
Progress had been made on issues including the formula for the exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and on how Israel's forces would be "postured" in Gaza, he said.
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert
Wales squad for Six Nations rugby
Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing
Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power
New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kh ..
Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individua ..
Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of generative AI in creativity
XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost creative production
More Stories From World
-
Djokovic joins Alcaraz, Sinner in Australian Open second round5 minutes ago
-
US says Gaza deal 'can get done this week'5 minutes ago
-
Heavy fighting rocks Gaza amid rising hope for truce deal5 minutes ago
-
Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind23 minutes ago
-
6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert24 minutes ago
-
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power23 minutes ago
-
Belgian national strike disrupts flights, trains, schools23 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes hits southwestern Japan5 hours ago
-
Forest are Premier League title contenders, says Liverpool's Slot7 hours ago
-
Russia says Ukraine targeted infrastructure of gas pipeline to Turkey7 hours ago
-
When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World7 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 5th update7 hours ago