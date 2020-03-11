US Says Ghani to Name Team for Intra-Afghan Talks Within Days Amid Election Crisis Delay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will consult with his political rival Abdullah Abdullah to name in the coming days a team for intra-Afghan negotiations that were delayed due to the electoral crisis in the country, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Presidential electoral crisis in Afghanistan has delayed the naming of a national negotiating team. President Ghani has told us he is consulting with Dr. Abdullah and other Afghan leaders and will announce an inclusive team in the coming few days," Ortagus said on Tuesday.

After the presidential election in Afghanistan both contenders, Ghani and Abdullah, held inauguration ceremonies at roughly the same time on Monday. The US said that it opposed any parallel governments in the country and recognized Ghani.

The crisis delayed the talks that were to start on March 10 between the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement.

Ortagus also criticized Taliban's continued attacks on the government forces. She said that the militants were killing "too many Afghans" despite reducing violence against US troops.

"The current high level of violence by the Taliban is unacceptable," Ortagus said. "We acknowledge the Taliban have taken steps to stop attacks against the Coalition and in cities. But they are killing too many Afghans in the countryside. This must change. Violence at these levels risks drawing both sides into a vicious cycle, serves no one, and undermines peace."

The long-awaited historic accord between Washington and the Taliban group was signed on February 29. The deal laid out a timetable for the withdrawal of some 8,600 troops out of the current 13,000 stationed in Afghanistan within 135 days. The full pullout is expected in 14 months.

