US Says Guterres Spoke Of Lifting Curbs On Russia Potash In Return For Ukraine Grain Trade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has discussed with the United States his proposal to ease restrictions on potash exports from Russia in exchange for allowing some Ukrainian grain shipments, US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We support all the efforts to find mechanisms (so that) Ukraine's grain is back into the marketplace, and the secretary-general has been addressing some of these issues. He had spoken to us about these plans, and his discussions with the Ukrainians and with the Russians on this issue," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

